|
|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Ann Ponzo, 85 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away November 12, 2019. Born in 1934, she was the last of 5 children of the late George and Rose Lewis. She was the wife of the late George Ponzo. Dot was a 1952 graduate of West Catholic Girls High School and enjoyed volunteering at Harford Memorial Hospital where she received awards for volunteering over 9000 hours. Survived by two daughters, Laura Ponzo and Anne Hildebrand; 4 grandchildren, Josh and Jake Hildebrand, Rachael and John DiSabatino. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 810 Aiken Avenue, Perryville, MD 21903. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 15, 2019