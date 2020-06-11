Dorothy A. Shivery
Dorothy Anna (Mazeika) Shivery, age 95, of Crystal Beach, Earleville, MD, formerly of Upland, PA, passed away June 9, 2020 in Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun. Dorothy was employed for more than 30 years at Scott Paper Company, Chester, PA. She was the wife of the late James B. Shivery, sister of the late Peter, Jr, Ernestine Mazeika, Marie Mazeika and Bernadette Palhegy. She is survived by her son Charles J. Sr. and daughter in law Sue Ellen Shivery, daughter Dorothy A. Bennington; sister Frances Baily; 5 grandsons, William Wilkie, Charles J. Shivery Jr., Peter J. Shivery Sr., Christopher J. Shivery and Christopher L. Gardner, 10 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and a loving God daughter Joanne Lee. Dorothy had a big heart and loved the time spent with her family and extended family, watching game shows, golf and sports, especially the Phillies and Eagles. She attended Cecilton Seniors and Curves for a number of years.

Viewing, Monday, June 15 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will be held privately in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Maryland School for the Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave., Nottingham MD 21236.

Please wear masks due to the present COVID restrictions.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 11, 2020.
