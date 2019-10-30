|
Dorothy Janet Jacobs Stryker, 85 years, of Elkton, Maryland, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born on July 22, 1934 in Childs, Maryland to the late Mildred Elizabeth (Payne) and the late William Warner Jacobs.
She graduated from Elkton High School in 1952 and worked for ten years as a secretary at Connowingo Power and Light Utility Company, where she met her future husband Drew Stryker.
They married in 1953 and resided in Newark, Delaware, then moved to Elkton, Maryland where they raised their son Richard and became lifelong residents.
Dorothy volunteered much of her time. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Cecil Unit #15; she served all offices, including two terms as President of the Women's Auxiliary; she served as Northeastern Shore District President and volunteered at Perry Point VA Hospital for 30 years with nearly 4,000 hours.
She loved helping the Veterans and was a member of the Elkton Moose Chapter 969 and the Elkton VFW Auxiliary 8175.
Dorothy enjoyed her Cecil County Red Hat Mama's monthly meetings and lifetime friendships.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Drew in 1998.
Dorothy is survived by her loving son Richard Stryker and his wife Nancy, her cherished grandchildren Ryan and Sean Stryker and his wife Samantha.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2pm at the Cherry Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Elkton, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to: Silver Paws Senior Dog Sanctuary, 390 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, NC 28115.
Published in The Cecil Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019