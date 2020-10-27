Dorothy "Dottie" Kiloski Currier, 91 years, of Bel Air, MD, formerly of Perryville, MD, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born April 23, 1929 in Elkton, MD, she was the youngest of 11 children born to immigrant parents, Paul and Stella Kiloski.Dottie was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD. She was a devoted employee of the Cecil County Public School System for 25 years and long-time resident of Cecil County.Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Russell Currier, of Bel Air, MD; daughter, Bobbie Ann Sheppard Carter and husband, Robert, of Churchville, MD; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Rachel; great grandsons, Alexander and Atticus.In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Carter.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Mark's Episcopal Church cemetery maintenance fund in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020, 11 AM, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery of Perryville, MD. Pastor Mark Johnson will officiate.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD