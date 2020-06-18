Dorothy McCarver, 85 yrs, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born September 18, 1934 in Palmar, TN, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Bula Slatton Powell.Mrs. McCarver is survived by her sons, Guy E. McCarver of Tacoma, WA, Alan McCarver of Conowingo, MD, and David McCarver of Perryville, MD; daughters, Shirley Ross of Aberdeen, MD, and Dorothy Rhoades of Port Deposit, MD; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, George Powell; and sister, Louise Nolan.In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCarver was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos T. MCarver; and brothers, Johnny Griffith and Lester Griffith.Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 12 Noon, at the West Nottingham Cemetery of Colora, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10 AM until 11:30 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Pastor Charles Finney of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD