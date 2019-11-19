|
|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Rodgers Mears, aged 76, of Elkton, MD passed away November 16, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1943 to the late Marion W. Rodgers and Lillian Rodgers (Dunbar) of Wilmington, DE. Dottie graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1961. Dottie went on to receive her BA at Endicott Junior College in Massachusetts.
Dottie worked and retired as an executive secretary for E. I. DuPont de Nemours.
Dottie was a lifelong member of the American Legion, VFW and Moose Lodge 851. She enjoyed having a laugh and a drink with her friends.
Dottie was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who loved sending and receiving greeting cards. In her youth Dottie enjoyed skiing and boating at her parents' home on the Elk River.
Dottie will be especially missed during the holidays, which is when she would always take the time to prepare elaborate meals for friends and family. She was an organized, hard-working selfless, and independent woman. Dottie was ahead of her time in many regards.
Dottie is survived by her son, Ronald D. Mears, Jr. and his wife Abby of Elkton, MD; 7 grandchildren: Colin, Connor, Lillian, Hannah, Brooke, Blake, and Bronwyn, 1 niece; and 1 nephew. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Marion "Buck" W. Rodgers, Jr.
A graveside service for Dorothy Rodgers Mears will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Elkton Cemetery, Howard Street, Elkton, MD 21921. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Elkton, MD Moose Lodge 851" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019