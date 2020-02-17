Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Dorothy Ross (Ross) Wooten


1935 - 2020
Dorothy Ross (Ross) Wooten Obituary
Dorothy Ross Wooten, of Perryville, MD, passed away on February 12, 2020. She was 84.

Mrs. Wooten was born in Chester County, Pennsylvania, to Edward Everett Ross and Esther Jane Thomas Ross. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar James Wooten, loving mother of Edgar James Wooten, II (Sharon) of Homestead, FL, Susan Wooten Reynolds (Percy) of Oxford, PA, Daniel Eric Wooten (Brenda) of Perryville, MD, and the late Marvin Duncan Wooten. Mrs. Wooten had 12 Grandchildren, 18 Great-grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Laura Ross Gerisch and was predeceased by 5 siblings.

Mrs. Wooten loved traveling with her family. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, and they were members of The Lucky 13 CB Club, responding to emergencies and holding "Coffee Breaks" for the truckers. She was a Guardian of Job's Daughters, a Den mother for Cub Scouts for several years, and was a member of Perryville United Methodist Church. She worked at Newberry's 5&10 store in Oxford, PA, C&B Toys for 14 years, Ordinance Products in North East, and Oxford Cabinet Mill.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Perryville United Methodist Church, 325 Susquehanna Avenue, Perryville, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1:00. Rev. Ray Graham will officiate. Interment will be held at Oxford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Perryville United Methodist Church, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or Chesapeake Feline Association, 88 Spring hill Lane, North East, MD 21901.

Arrangements in care of Lee A. Patterson Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 19, 2020
