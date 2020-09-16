1/1
Douglas Edward Neary
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Edward Neary, 41 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

It is impossible to tell Doug's story in an obituary; he was a kind soul, loved with his whole heart, he was hilarious and resilient.

Doug was a heavy equipment operator by trade. He was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. Fly Eagles Fly! He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and spending time with those close to him.

He leaves behind his son, Trenton Neary; his girls, Crystal Calderon and her daughter, Alexis; brother, Thomas Neary and his children; stepfather, Robert Lankford; nephew, Michael Ford II and his son; niece, Rianna Ford; and his pups, Deebo, Mickey and Baby Badass.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, John C. Neary; mother, Brenda Lankford; sister, Bridget Marden and niece, Ashley Ford.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved