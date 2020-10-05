Duane Allen Gibson, age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Hurricane, WV, on October 3, 1955, he was the son of the late Gary D. and Joanne Lovejoy Gibson.Mr. Gibson retired from Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as an assembler. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. An avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed shopping on Craigslist.Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Debra Sprout Gibson; daughter, Shanel Gibson, Elkton, MD; and 5 grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Mr. Gibson was preceded in death by his son, Gary D. Gibson.Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.