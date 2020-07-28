1/
Duane Alan Reynolds
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Duane Alan Reynolds, 70 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton on November 30, 1949.

A member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD, Duane was always upbeat and had a smile on his face.

He retired from the State of Delaware, working for many years as a toll collector. He had also previously worked at Howard's Market, North East, MD.

Survived by his sister: Leslie Turner and her husband, Jim. He is also survived by several extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Drenard A. and Mary Jane Reynolds.

Graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Mary Anne's Outreach Program or the North East Little League, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 28, 2020.
