Dwight Russell James, 64 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away in the early hours on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born June 1, 1955 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Bernard L James, Sr., of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Perryville, MD, and the late Caroline Lena Williams James.



Dwight is survived by his father, Bernard L. James, Sr.; brother, Michael James (Denise); sisters, Brenda James Jones (Tyrone) and Frances James Epps (Thomas); uncle Harold James; aunts, Lorraine Holman, Gloria James, and Rosa Lee Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In addition to his mother, Dwight was preceded in death by brothers, Bernard L. James, Jr. and Terry A. James.



Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019, 12 Noon, at the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church of 615-17 Green Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, 4 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. A second visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.



Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 10, 2019