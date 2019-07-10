Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church
615-17 Green Street
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church
615-17 Green Street
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
