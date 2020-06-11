Dwighty Harmon McMillan, 67, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Virginia on December 12, 1952, she is the daughter of the late Annie Harmon.Dwighty, the lighthouse of our family, built a life of love and blessed everyone around her with an invitation. Compassionate, gentle, kind, loving, and loyal are just a few of the beautiful words that describe her. Over the years, she has been everything to everyone who crossed paths with her: a wife, mother, sister, friend, caretaker, homemaker, and a listening ear. She loved nothing more than gathering her family together, raising her beloved babies, cooking for an army, and spending time in her garden.She taught us the joy found in serving others, and she is a true testimony to the power of unconditional love. She taught us that it's better to give than to receive, a blessing passed down to her from her own mother. She taught us that faith will get us through any crisis, and we have always known that to be true. She taught us that our loved ones will pass on and that the best way to honor them is to keep them alive in our hearts every day.Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Lonnie J. McMillan; children, Jamie McMillan and companion Denise Frederick, Melissa Guessford and her husband Jeffrey, and David McMillan and his wife Natascha; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Courtney, and David Jr.; great grandson, Tyler Killinger; siblings, Shirley Medley and her husband Donnie, Ethel Cox and her husband Larry, Wade Harmon and his wife Francis, Emery Harmon, Buck Harmon, his daughter Reba, and her children: Cassie, Stephanie, Danielle, Vivian, Breanna, and Allison, whom she loved like her own. In addition to her mother, Dwighty is joined in heaven by her daughter, Angela Denise McMillan, and her siblings, Pearlie, Marie, Bud, Bob, Bill, and Rod.Her funeral service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, June 16, at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 West Old Philadelphia Road, Charlestown, MD, where visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will follow the service in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.