E. Naomi Harris
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Naomi Harris, age 91, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 18, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Bel Air, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Granville Keetley Harris and the daughter of the late Joseph Benson and Evelyn Elizabeth (Buckworth) Biggs. Born in Elkton and raised in Rising Sun, Maryland, where her family was very involved in the community. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother to 11, and great grandmother to 21. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, being a member of the Flying Geese, the Red Hat Society and was once a member of the Eastern Star and a Cecil County 4-H Queen in her youth.

Evelyn is survived by her four children, Keith, Ronald, Kevin Harris and Beth Dorsey and sister-in-law, Helen Maley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wallace, Norman, Joseph, and Allen Biggs.

A service was held on Tuesday, June 23 at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland. Interment took place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends consider donating blood or make monetary donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation or local volunteer fire company/first responders.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 20, 2020.
