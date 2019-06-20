E. Sherry Jackson, 88, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD. Born June 2, 1931 in North East, MD, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Lloyd and Helen Elsie Lockard Reynolds.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John H. Jackson, of Port Deposit, MD; and son, Brian K. Jackson, of Rising Sun, MD. Sherry was affiliated with the North East United Methodist Church, the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, and the Perryville United Methodist Church.

Sherry was a graduate of the North East High School, North East, MD, and had been employed by the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center in their Public Works Division during the 1950's. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Ray of Hope Mission. For many years, Sherry served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Hopewell Cemetery Association.

In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her brothers: Carrol Eugene Reynolds, Edward Charles Reynolds; and sisters: Helen Emma Goodnow and Grace Emily Reynolds.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ray of Hope Mission or the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 12 Noon, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD. Rev. Ray Graham of the Perryville United Methodist Church will officiate.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

