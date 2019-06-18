Earl William LaRue Jr., 78, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born Dec. 28, 1940 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late Earl William LaRue Sr. and Lillian Milburn LaRue.

Mr. LaRue was retired from the former Chrysler Corporation of Newark, DE.

He is survived by his sons: Paul Anthony LaRue and Earl W. LaRue III, both of Port Deposit, MD; daughters: Linda Lee LaRue, of Newark, DE; Paula A. LaRue, of Port Deposit, MD; Geraldine E. LaRue, of Perryville, MD; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Viola Hasty, Emma Harris, Barbara Griffin-Ringgold; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. LaRue was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Elaine LaRue; and sister, Marian E. Harris.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 12 Noon, at the Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at the church prior to the funeral service. Rev. R. Kevin Brown Sr. of Wright's AME Church of Elkton, MD, will officiate and will be assisted by Rev. Dr. Duane Rawlings. Interment will be in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

