1/
Dr. Edgar E. Folk III
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Edgar E. Folk III, 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Christiana Care-Union Hospital, Elkton. Born January 17, 1928 in Macon, Georgia, he was the son of Minta C. Holding and Edgar E. Folk Jr.

Ed is survived by his wife, Patricia Doyle Folk; his children, Edgar E. Folk IV (Jane), Raleigh, NC, Suzanne Folk Tanhauser (Mark), Wake Forest, NC, Dr. Thomas G. Folk (Rene), High Point, NC, and Robert W. Doyle (Mary), Inlet Beach, FL; and his grandchildren, Adrienne Folk, Erin Tanhauser, Justin Tanhauser, Elizabeth Folk Moore, Laura Folk, and Isabella Doyle.

Private funeral service for immediate family will be held Monday July 20, 2020 at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E.E. Folk Journalism Fund at Wake Forest University (see address below); the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, or Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services, Inc. in Elkton.

E.E. Folk Journalism Fund - Electronic donations can be made at WFU.edu/giving. Please indicate the fund and "In memory of."

Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 7277, Winston-Salem, NC 27109

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved