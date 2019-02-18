Edith E. Benner, 100, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Gilpin Hall in Wilmington, DE. She was born on June 24, 1918, in Wilmington, DE, to the late Arthur Charles Taylor and Evelyn Louise Pfeiffer Jones.

Edith was a homemaker all her life caring for her late husband of 72 years, Wayne M. Benner, and their children and grandchildren. She loved doing ceramics of all kinds, but was especially known for her ceramic porcelain dolls. She made the dolls and the clothing herself and she often donated them to various charity organizations for fundraising. Edith was a Union Hospital volunteer at the gift shop and the snack bar for many years. She was also a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Town Point United Methodist Church.

Edith is survived by her son, Wayne A. Benner, of Ocean City, MD; daughter, Linda L. Woodrow, and her husband, Ralph "Woody" Woodrow, of Wilmington, DE; two grandchildren: Shawn M. Woodrow; Shannon M. Roark and her husband, Ron; five great grandchildren: Megan Rose Roark, Jeremy Nathan Roark, Orchid Raine Woodrow, Jada Star Woodrow, Phoenix Storm Woodrow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Wayne Benner; brothers: William Taylor, Arthur Taylor, Damon Taylor; and sister, Evelyn Williams.

A Memorial Celebration of Edith's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 at Town Point United Methodist Church, 61 Port Herman Road, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution checks can be made to " " and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019