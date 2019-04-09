Edith Dee Loveless of Chestertown, MD, born Jan. 4, 1920, died on April 7, 2019. She was 99.

Edith (Dee) Erdossy was born in Luzerne Co., PA, to Martin and Rose Erdossy, and grew up in McAdoo, PA. She graduated from Lankanau Hospital outside Philadelphia in 1941 and became a registered nurse. She went on vacation to Florida to visit family and stayed five years. She joined the Army Nurse Corps stationed at the Biltmore Army Air Force Hospital and helped nurse D-Day survivors. She was honorable discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.

She married her B-26 bomber pilot, Captain Harry Edward Loveless, in 1943, at the Methodist Church in Coral Gables. They settled in Wilmington, DE in 1950. Dee worked as a librarian assistant at various schools in the Brandywine School District and loved to teach children to read. She was an active member of Grace Methodist Church for many years. Her favorite activities included golf, traveling, gardening, reading, camping, and in her youth, riding horses.

Dee will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a loyal friend, and a faithful disciple of her Lord. She had a zest for living and could and would talk with anyone. She treasured her dear family and special friends and took special delight in her nine great grandchildren.

Her daughter, Jerol Kulp, predeceased her in 2013. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Laurel Loveless, of Crumpton, MD; her grandchildren: Kim (and Jim) Youmans, of Atlanta; Karen (and Pat) Farr, of Odenton, MD; Marian (and Brandon) Gunther, of Towson, MD; Sara Loveless, of Wilmington DE; Daniel (and Christi) Loveless, of Odenton, MD; and her great grandchildren: Reese and Tillman Youmans; Lily, Stella, and Boden Farr; Caden and Ellyse Gunther; and Quinn and Paige Loveless.

A funeral service will be held at Elkton Presbyterian Church, Elkton, MD, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery in Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dee, may be made to the Elkton Presbyterian Church music program, 209 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921 or Grace Methodist Church music program (900 Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19801) or any cancer foundation.

