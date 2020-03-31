Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Erin Cemetery
Havre de Grace, MD
Edward Ellis Barr


1952 - 2020
Edward Ellis Barr, 57 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. Born June 14, 1952 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late David Roland, Sr. and Emma M. DeMarco Barr.

Eddie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed by the V.A. Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon N. Barr; granddaughter, Julia P. Barr; two nephews; and life partner, Frank Charles White.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Richard "Smokey" and Dorothy C. DiGiovanni; and brother, David R. Barr, Jr.

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11 AM, at the Mt. Erin Cemetery of Havre de Grace, MD. Father John Abrahams of Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, will officiate.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 1, 2020
