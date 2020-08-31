Edward L. Huffer, Jr, 'Bobby', 86 of Cecilton, MD passes away on august 27, 2020 in Calvert Manor Care, Rising Sun, MD.Bobby was born on April 13, 1934, son of the late Edward L., Sr. and Sarah Boulden Huffer. He was raised in Cecilton and was a graduate of Cecilton High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran servicing from 1956 thru 1958. Bobby worked for Chrysler in Newark for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed working in his yard, loved being outdoors.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary 'Sis' Getshall Huffer in 2007.He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Susan and Mike Cooper and grandchildren, Steven and Kaitlyn Cooper all of Cecilton and a brother in law John Getshall, Jr. of Alexandria, VA.A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross ST. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery.Memorials may be offered to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St. 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or Cecilton Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.