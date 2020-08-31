1/1
Edward L. Huffer Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward L. Huffer, Jr, 'Bobby', 86 of Cecilton, MD passes away on august 27, 2020 in Calvert Manor Care, Rising Sun, MD.

Bobby was born on April 13, 1934, son of the late Edward L., Sr. and Sarah Boulden Huffer. He was raised in Cecilton and was a graduate of Cecilton High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran servicing from 1956 thru 1958. Bobby worked for Chrysler in Newark for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed working in his yard, loved being outdoors.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary 'Sis' Getshall Huffer in 2007.

He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Susan and Mike Cooper and grandchildren, Steven and Kaitlyn Cooper all of Cecilton and a brother in law John Getshall, Jr. of Alexandria, VA.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross ST. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St. 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or Cecilton Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved