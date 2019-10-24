|
Edward L. Wise, Jr., 'Son Boy', 71 of Cecilton, MD passed away on October 23, 2019.
Mr. Wise was born on July 18, 1948, son of the late Edward L. Wise, Sr. and Grace Moore Wise. He was a lifelong resident of Cecilton and a graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. Ed worked for General Motors for 31 years. He took pride in his home including the entire rebuild of the house in 2007. He was a member of the Cecilton Gun and Rod Club and was a infielder for the Cecilton Raiders Baseball Team.
Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Hester Gould Wise; children, Danielle Wise Mercedes (Eli) of Burtonsville, MD, Edward L. Wise, III of Washington, D.C. and Derek Wise (Maggie) of Dover, DE; sister Helen Marshall of Randallstown, MD; sister-in-law Ella Stanton of Elkton; devoted cousin Cranston Raison (Pudding); countless foster brothers and sisters that his mother brought into their home; 9 grandchildren; friend Sammy Wright and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Friday, November 1 from 6 to 8 pm in Union Bethel A.M.E Church, Cecilton, MD, and again on Saturday, November 2 from 11 to 12, where funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery, Cecilton.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 30, 2019