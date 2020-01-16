|
|
Edward P. (Eddie) Howell, age 85, of Cambridge, MD, formerly of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Eddie was born July 4, 1934, in Newark, DE, to the late Harry and Eleanor (Walton) Howell.
Eddie graduated from Newark High School and then began working for Harold Strahorn in Fair Hill, MD. Harold and Elsie Strahorn would then become his in-laws in 1954 when he married the love of his life, Barbara Strahorn Howell. With Harold's untimely death in 1957, Eddie started his own business, Edward P. Howell, Inc. He enjoyed working, meeting customers, and always loved a challenge.
Eddie devoted his entire life, alongside his children, to working hard and building a successful family construction business. He was a wonderful father, who showed his children the value of hard work and standing up for themselves. Eddie was always ready for a trip on the water and had no problem telling anyone when he thought he was right and they were not.
After raising their family, Eddie and Barbara left Cecil County and retired to their dream home on the Little Choptank River in Cambidge, MD. He loved fishing, crabbing and his life on the water.
Never was Eddie sitting still, fishing, crabbing, hunting, gardening, farming, or tractor collecting, he was always moving.
In addition to his parents, Eddie joins his wife, Barbara, and their sons, David and Roger; along with his brother, Ellis, in heaven.
He is survived by his daughters, Martha Harris and husband, Ron, Elkton, MD, Norma Howell, Cambridge, MD; son, Daniel Howell, North East, MD; daughter-in-law, Sharan Howell, Elkton, MD; daughter-in-law, Joanna Howell, Charlestown, MD; grandchildren, Christopher Howell, Angela Wengen and husband, Mark, Joseph Harris and wife, Andrea, Lawrence Johnson and wife, Katy, Jamie Hudson and husband, Mark, Thomas Howell, Harrison Howell and Taylor Howell; great-grand "nubbins", Nellie and Markie Hudson, and Sawyer and Emmett Harris; and his dog, Tino.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service will begin 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
Flowers are welcome; however, contributions may be made to Ott's Chapel, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 17, 2020