Edward P. Zack


1929 - 2019
Edward P. Zack Obituary
Edward Peter Zack, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, on February 2, 1929, he was the son of the late Joseph and Antoinette Zukauskas.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Zack retired from the Public Works Department for the City of Elizabeth, NJ. He loved being with family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sandra Amberg Zack; children, Brian L. Zack (Maureen), Havre de Grace, MD, Michael S. Zack (Cate), Elkton, MD, and Jennifer Welch (Les), Smyrna, DE; and grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Ryan, Mason, Connor, Cash, and Remy.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Zack was preceded in death by his siblings, Eleanor Serwin, Margaret Kalinowski, Joseph Zachary, and William Zukauskas.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Jose Ma, Union Multi-Specialty Practices, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care provided to Mr. Zack.

Funeral service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Boulevard, Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 14, 2019
