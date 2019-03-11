Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Aro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward S. Aro Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward S. Aro Jr. Obituary
Edward S. Aro Jr., born Dec. 10, 1944, from Elkton, MD, passed on Feb. 22, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. U.S. Army Veteran.
Survived by wife, Sandra May Aro; daughter, Leah Aro (Art) Jackson; siblings: Wayne (Sue) Aro, Anna (Dave) Husfelt, Delores Mars; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Predeceased by son, Brian E. Aro; parents: Edward Aro Sr. and Mary Catherine Baker Aro; and brother. John Aro.
Memorial Service on Sunday, March 24, 12 Noon at VFW #7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations to VFW #7687 Cancer Research-Ed Aro.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.