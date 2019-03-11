|
|
Edward S. Aro Jr., born Dec. 10, 1944, from Elkton, MD, passed on Feb. 22, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. U.S. Army Veteran.
Survived by wife, Sandra May Aro; daughter, Leah Aro (Art) Jackson; siblings: Wayne (Sue) Aro, Anna (Dave) Husfelt, Delores Mars; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Predeceased by son, Brian E. Aro; parents: Edward Aro Sr. and Mary Catherine Baker Aro; and brother. John Aro.
Memorial Service on Sunday, March 24, 12 Noon at VFW #7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations to VFW #7687 Cancer Research-Ed Aro.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 22, 2019