Edward T. Myers, Jr., 72 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Newark, DE.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on July 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward Thomas, Sr. and the late Frances (Anderson) Myers.
Edward honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. After the war he was a Maintenance Technician, employed by Aberdeen Proving Ground. He enjoyed football and baseball and collecting sports memorabilia.
He is survived by two daughters: Kelly A. and Lisa K Myers; grandchildren: Jordan, Elizabeth, Anthony, Vincent and Gavin.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife: Coradine D. Myers.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning one-hour prior.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 26, 2020