Edward Thomas Andrews
1952 - 2020
Edward Thomas Andrews, 68 of Rising Sun, MD, passed Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in Wilmington, DE, on April 17, 1952, he was the son of the late George R. and Louise (Carey) Andrews. He was the husband of the late Bertha Evelyn Andrews who passed December 29, 2019.

Mr. Andrews retired from York Building Products where he was an equipment operator for over 31 years. He was a member of the NRA.

He is survived by one daughter: Brenda Wilson (Kenneth, Sr.) and one son: Edward Andrews, Jr. (Amber), all of Rising Sun, MD; 3 siblings: Bill Andrews of Havelock, NC, Christine Andrews of West Liberty, KY and Diane Tubb of Berlin, MD; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
