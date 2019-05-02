Effie Adeline Blackburn, age 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Burley, ID, on December 27, 1958, she was the daughter of Frieda Conway Hutcheson, Elkton, MD, and the late Robert S. Hutcheson.

Mrs. Blackburn was a graduate of the University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA, with a B.S. in Education. She was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service, Wilmington, DE. Mrs. Blackburn was a member of Newark Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school, and the American Postal Workers Union. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Blackburn loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, cooking, singing and collecting stamps.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her children, Linda, Karin and Tim, Billie Jo, Benita Baines, Warwick, MD, Georgia Blackburn, Elkton, MD, and Roy Adam Blackburn, Claymont, DE; grandchildren, Gabrial, Kiana, Nathaniel, Walker, Duane, Jr., Viktor, Nevaeh, Zhymir Logan, Nikolai, and Myka; and brothers, Robert Hutcheson, Jr., Cookeville, TN, John Hutcheson, Elkton, MD, Robert Wayne Hutcheson, Betterton, MD, and Bobby Ginsburg, Newark, DE.

Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE, where visitation will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., or to Newark Church of Christ, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

