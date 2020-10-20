Elaine Copson Barton, 71, of Elkton, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Wilmington on October 8, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rosanne (Feeney) Copson.
Elaine was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School and the University of Delaware. She was employed as a Division Manager with Blue Cross Blue Shield for 20 years, and then served as Vice President of N. Barton & Associates for an additional 20 years. In her retirement, Elaine enjoyed being physically active with exercise and daily walks, as well as traveling with her husband, Norm, in their RV.
She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Copson.
Elaine is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Norman A. Barton, Jr.; her siblings, Kathleen Richard (Rich), Louise King, Ernest Copson Jr., Donald Copson (Beth) and James Copson (Lonnie); 9 nieces and nephews; 4 great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Elaine will be held privately with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elaine may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
(302) 999-8277