Elaine Marie Brickner, 78 of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on March 23, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John and Lena (Rota) O'Brochta.
Mrs. Brickner worked for many years as a Cytotechnician for Quest Diagnostics, Pittsburgh, PA.
She was a member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, traveling and cats.
Survived by her loving husband of 55 years: Thomas W. Brickner; her son: Thomas A. Brickner (Bobbie) of Elkton, MD; and two grandchildren: Janna and Benjamin Brickner.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church Outreach Program, 315 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 2, 2020.