Eldridge H. Wheatley, 'Bud' age 94 of Long Point, Earleville, MD passed away on April 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bud was born on July 28, 1925 in Aireys, MD, son of the late Franklin and Dora Lowe Wheatley. He was a mason and electrician by trade, working for W.E. Cleaver & Son Mason Contracting and later for C. Paul Nichols Electric Contractor, retiring in 1994. Mr. Wheatley was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church, where he was chairman of the building and grounds committee and cemetery committee. He was also a member of the Upper Bay Ruritan.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Gene, Sewell and Anna Wheatley.
Mr. Wheatley is survived by his wife Thelma Cleaver Wheatley, children, Bruce Wheatley (Colleen) of Earleville, MD, Diane Woznicki (Richard) of Nocona, TX and Susan Crofoot (Guy) of Bradford, NY, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held privately in Gracelawn Cemetery, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers donations to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Suite 134, Elkton, MD. 21921 or Upper Bay Ruritan c/o Fred Schrader Po Box 224, Earleville, MD. 21919
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 22, 2020