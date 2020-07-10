1/
Eleanor C. Harden
1938 - 2020
Eleanor Carole Harden, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Elkton on February 4, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Sudler and Mary George Dill.

Mrs. Harden retired from General Electric as a packager. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of VFW Post #6027, North East, MD. Miss Ellie loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson, karaoke, and watching television.

Survivors include her daughter, Carole Allen and husband, Doug, Elkton, MD; grandson, Doug Allen, II and companion, Lisa Lonabaugh; great-grandson, Jack Allen; and brother, Sudler "Sonny" Dill, Lewes, DE.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harden was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Harden; and all of her siblings.

Visitation will be held from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service and interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VFW Post #6027, P.O. Box 89, North East, MD 21901.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Memories & Condolences
