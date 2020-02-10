|
|
Eleanor Marie Sellare, 98 yrs, Rising Sun, MD, passed away February 6, 2020 at her home. Born in August 3, 1921 in Perryville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria DeRusso DiAngelo.
Mrs. Sellare was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Perryville, MD. She is survived by her only daughter, Delores A. Grove; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Holbrook Jr. and Christopher Grove; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Sellare and brother, Thomas V. DiAngelo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 14, 2020, 11 AM, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the Mass. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Erin Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 12, 2020