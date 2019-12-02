Home

POWERED BY

Services
R T Foard & Gee Funeral Home
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor "Ellie" Jenkins


1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
Elinor "Ellie" Jenkins Obituary
Elinor Anne Jenkins, age 74, of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1945 in West Grove, PA to the late Charlotte Addie Woollens (West) and Thomas G. Jenkins.

Elinor was a kind-hearted, generous, and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was especially close to her daughter and grandson, whom both love her more than all the grass and trees. Elinor loved watching her Science 3000 Theatre movies, traveling with her family, visiting farmers markets, and making delicious fudge for her friends and family. She retired from DuPont/Dade Behring after 27 years of dedicated service, she made many friends there.

Elinor is survived by her daughter, Michelle Pauciulo and husband Frank; grandson, Dylan Sargable; step-granddaughter, Alexandra DiIorio and her husband Mike (their children: Cole and Luke); step-granddaughter, Samantha Pauciulo; sisters: Carolyn Butler, Wilma Elliott, and Glenda Hall; and brother, Thomas Jenkins and wife Mary. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and beloved cat, Mouser. In addition to her parents, Elinor is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Jenkins; and step-brother, David Woollens, Sr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation" or "Cecil County Animal Services" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -