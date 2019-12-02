|
Elinor Anne Jenkins, age 74, of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1945 in West Grove, PA to the late Charlotte Addie Woollens (West) and Thomas G. Jenkins.
Elinor was a kind-hearted, generous, and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was especially close to her daughter and grandson, whom both love her more than all the grass and trees. Elinor loved watching her Science 3000 Theatre movies, traveling with her family, visiting farmers markets, and making delicious fudge for her friends and family. She retired from DuPont/Dade Behring after 27 years of dedicated service, she made many friends there.
Elinor is survived by her daughter, Michelle Pauciulo and husband Frank; grandson, Dylan Sargable; step-granddaughter, Alexandra DiIorio and her husband Mike (their children: Cole and Luke); step-granddaughter, Samantha Pauciulo; sisters: Carolyn Butler, Wilma Elliott, and Glenda Hall; and brother, Thomas Jenkins and wife Mary. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and beloved cat, Mouser. In addition to her parents, Elinor is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Jenkins; and step-brother, David Woollens, Sr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation" or "Cecil County Animal Services" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2019