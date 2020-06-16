Elisabeth Hutton Eliason died peacefully at home on Monday, June 15, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Betty was born April 22, 1931, to the late Frank Scott Hutton and the late Anna M. H. von Gorres Hutton.Betty served as a judge of the Cecil County Orphan's Court following her retirement from the Cecil County Purchasing Department. Betty was active in Cecil County politics, the Elk Creek Preservation Society and the Historical Society of Cecil County.A devout Catholic, Betty attended daily Mass until the closing of Immaculate Conception Church due to the Coronavirus pandemic.For many years, Betty enjoyed military life as the former wife of the late Lt. Col. Arthur F. Eliason, Jr., U.S. Marine Corps.Betty is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and their families: Linda Lawry Aas; Dinah Lawry Castillo; Barbara Hutton Sorandes; James Albert Hutton II; Randall Hutton; Andrew Hutton; Mary Kathleen Hutton; Mark Hutton; Daniel Hutton; Stephen Scott Hutton; James Kevin Hutton; Valerie Tennyson Mason; Robert Tennyson; Thomas Tennyson; Janet Tennyson; and Shirley Tennyson Donohue.In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her siblings: Anna Mary Lawry; Frank von Gorres Hutton; John Narcis Hutton; Anne Hutton Tennyson; and Pvt. James Albert Hutton, U.S. Army.Betty was also predeceased by nieces and nephews: Judy Lawry Ball; Frank Hutton, Jr.; John Hutton; Lee Hutton; Richard Hutton; Timothy Michael Hutton; and Kathleen Lynn Hutton.Special thanks to Katie White Hutton for her loving and dedicated care of Betty. Katie also coordinated Betty's caregivers during the past year.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the church chapel. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington for Seminarian Education, or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.