Elizabeth Ann Pantalone nee Healy was born in Greenwich Village, New York City in August of 1938 to Edward Patrick Healy and Elizabeth Sherwood Healy. Elizabeth grew up in Philadelphia at the Northern Home for Children. She graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School and then moved back to New York City with her sisters. There she met Vincent Pantalone, her husband of nearly 52 years. Together they lived in the Maryland towns of Bowie, Crofton and North East.
Elizabeth is survived by her two sisters, Patricia Raths and Frances Healy, her husband Vincent Pantalone, her five children Cynthia Grumm [David Grumm], Vincent Pantalone, James Pantalone, Michael Pantalone [Amy Shiel], Elizabeth Betz [Talon Swanson], as well as her grandchildren, Laura Betz Burch [Andrew Betz Burch], Nicholas Betz [Julia Bartos], Alexander Betz, and Zoe Betz. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edward Healy.
One of her proudest accomplishments in life was completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in History at UMBC, graduating with the class of 2002. She loved renovating her property in Cape May, New Jersey and vacationing there with her family in the summer. She also loved reading, knitting, and participating in two garden clubs, the Cecil County Garden Gate Garden Club and the Chesapeake Isle Garden Club. Whether it was in her favorite chair or out on the deck, her happiest place was always where those she loved were closest. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. In her own words, "more fun tomorrow."
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:30 am.
Interment will follow services in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Norristown, PA.
