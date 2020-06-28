Elizabeth Anna Garvey
1944 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Anna Garvey of Port Deposit, MD, age 76, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Liz was born on May 23, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward Richard August Koster Sr. and Margaret Genevieve (Kline) Koster.

Liz loved spending time on her farm. She loved horses; she had worked with retired race horses and used to ride trails and barrel racing with her husband. Liz collected horse and buffalo statues. She adored gardening and loved taking care of her plants.

Liz is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas J. Garvey, Sr "TJ"; sons: Thomas J. Garvey, Jr. (Karen), David Garvey, Andrew Garvey (Chasidy); 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Richard Koster (Dottie) and sister, Loretta Figgins.

In addition to her parents, Liz is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Russell Figgins.

Services for Liz will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "COPD Foundation" or "Wild Mustangs" and can be sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
