Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Janes United Methodist Church 213 Walnut Street Rising Sun , MD Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Janes United Methodist Church 213 Walnut Street Rising Sun , MD Burial West Nottingham Cemetery 1195 Firetower Road Colora , MD Elizabeth "Betsy" Dollenger

1935 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email On July 20, Elizabeth Campbell Dollenger (Betsy) passed from this earth. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Dollenger, her parents James Cameron and Elizabeth McClung Pulsifer, her brothers Cy, Jack, and Earnest Pulsifer, and her beloved granddaughter Lily Dollenger. She is survived by her sons Dave and Stacie Dollenger of Rising Sun and Mike and Heather Dollenger of Woodbridge, Virginia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Betsy died peacefully in her Rising Sun home of more than half a century. She was extremely grateful to have been able to stay in her home until her passing. It was there that Betsy moved to raise her two boys in 1967 with her husband Ken. They met at Towson State Teacher College where they both played varsity athletics, Betsy on the softball and basketball teams. Their marriage of 52 years was rooted in mutual love of sports, dedication to family, a strong faith in Christianity, and a devotion to education. Their life together was a joyous example to all who knew them.



Born on the western slopes of the southern Shenandoah Valley, Betsy and her family moved to Annapolis when her father found employment at the Naval Academy. Soon after she left for Towson, met Ken, and both began teaching in North East. After the birth of her sons, she continued her mission of education by teaching and helping organize Sunday school and the library at Jane's Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially baseball and basketball. She also loved arts and crafts of all kinds; her exuberant oil painting phase of the 90's is a thing of family lore. Betsy was proud of her family and spent many evenings researching her family story which she enjoyed sharing with everyone she could corner. And she loved peanut butter cups from the freezer. Most of all Betsy loved her friends and family, cherishing every moment with them.



Most important, Betsy was as kind and compassionate person as anyone could hope to know. Even when tragedy touched her, as it did severely on several occasions, she faced it with optimism and courage, strong in her faith that even this was part of God's plan. Betsy spread love and compassion quietly to others and made this little corner of the world a better place. She was cherished and she will be dearly missed.



A celebration of Betsy's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 am at Jane's United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Jane's United Methodist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.