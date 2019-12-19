Home

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkton Church of the Nazarene
377 Nottingham Rd
Elkton, MD
Elizabeth Gentry


1946 - 2019
Elizabeth Gentry Obituary
Elizabeth Darlene Gentry, 73, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at home.

Born in Elkton, MD, on April 6th, 1946, she was the daughter of the late George H. Reed and Cassie E. Reed.

She formally worked at Blue Chip, Astro Power and G.E. Electric. She also worked at Elkton H/S in the kitchen where she was forced to take early retirement due to health.

Survived by her husband of 43 years: Larry Steven Gentry; Daughter: Darlene Nybo (Marc); Sons: William Whiteman (Kelly) and George Whiteman (Eva); six grandchildren: Dusty, Michael, William, Cassie, Katie, Christina; three great-grandchildren: Shane, Jacob, Faith; Sisters: Carol Buchanan, Elsie Reed, and Cindi Mister; Brothers: John Reed and Fred Reed.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Georgette Payne; and daughter, Charlene Lynn Whiteman.

Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elkton Church of the Nazarene, 377 Nottingham Rd, Elkton, MD 21921

Donations to or Elkton Church of Nazarene C/O Rev. James Moyers.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 20, 2019
