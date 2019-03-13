Elizabeth Gladding Atkinson, 95, died March 8, 2019 at Granite Farms Estates in Media, Pa.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Gladding of Overbrook. Mrs. Atkinson was a graduate of Overbrook High School and a graduate of Pierce Business College. When her husband, Robert H. Atkinson, became owner of Atkinson Jewelers in Norwood, Pa. in 1960, Mrs Atkinson was the office manager of the business until 1989 when their son, Robert J., became the owner of the business. They lived in Norwood from 1960 until 1989. Upon their retirement, they moved to Earleville, MD, on the Chesapeake Bay. In 2003, they moved to Granite Farms Estates.

Mrs. Atkinson was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church in Prospect Park, Pa. In Maryland, she enjoyed an active membership in the Zion United Methodist Church in Cecilton, MD. Currently, she was a member of the Lima United Methodist Church.

Her favorite past times were: serving her church, serving in her community, cooking and baking, and entertaining her family. After retiring in Maryland, she was a member of the choir at Zion, a mission's committee member, a worship committee member, and a member of the Senior Citizens group. At Granite, she was a hospice volunteer, medical liaison volunteer, water lily serving the nursing home, member of the chorus, volunteer in the gift shop, and volunteer at the jewelry table for the annual bazaar.

Mrs. Atkinson will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Atkinson who died in 2007 and the mother of the late Robert J. Atkinson who died in 2006. She was the sister of the late Grace Shinehouse Alexander.

Her survivors are her daughter, Jane Bower, of Midland Park, NJ and Elkton, MD; her daughter-in-law, Carole Atkinson, of Aston, Pa.; her five grandchildren: Robert W. Atkinson, Christie Atkinson; Steven, Brian, and Robert Bandstra. She is the great grandmother of Brendan Pelton.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, PA 19074. There will be a visitation time on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Her interment will be in Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer, Pa.

There will also be a Celebration of her Life (Memorial Service) on Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m. at Granite Farms Estates, 1343 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 in the auditorium.

In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 326, Cecilton, MD 21913 or to ACTS Hospice Fund, 812 North Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19003 would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to: [email protected] Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary