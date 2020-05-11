Elizabeth "Beth" Jacobs
Elizabeth "Beth" (Breder) Jacobs, age 64, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Elkton, MD, of pancreatic cancer.

Beth was born in Egg Harbor City, NJ, to Arthur "Duck" Breder and Helen Gehringer. She attended EHC public schools and Oakcrest High School. Beth graduated from Rider College and Rowan University. After working in Atlantic City casinos, Beth taught for 30 years in Galloway, NJ, and Cecil County, MD.

Beth enjoyed antiquing and gardening. She attempted cooking but didn't get much farther than a good egg salad.

Beth married Thomas "Jake" Jacobs in 1999 and lived in Havre de Grace, MD. They happily adopted stray after stray cats, all of whom gave them great joy.

Beth is predeceased by her father, Arthur "Duck" Breder; and sister, Lisa Weigand.

She is survived by her husband, Jake; sister, Mary Harke; brother and sister-in-law, Drew (Robin) Breder; brother-in-law, Doug Weigand; nieces, MacKenzie, Ashton, and Taylor; and nephew, Zachary.

Services will be private at her request.

Contributions, in her name, to the SPCA would be appreciated.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
