Elizabeth Jane Slonecker Evans (Megill) went peacefully to the home of God on July 29, 2020 surrounded by love in the home of her daughter, Barbara in Catonsville, MD.



Betty was born to Ethel Percy Kneass and Edwin Forrest Megill in Jenkintown, PA on April 22, 1925. She was the fifth great-granddaughter of John Hart, New Jersey signer of the Declaration of Independence. When Betty was 4, her mother died unexpectedly after the birth of Betty's sister, Barbara (Megill) Kalbfleisch. In 1943, she graduated from Mt Holly High School in NC. On February 15, 1945 in Greensboro, NC, Betty married Army Sargent and Elkton native, Marion Wesley Slonecker, Jr. Throughout their 49 years of marriage, Betty and Marion raised three children until his death in 1994. In 2000, Betty married Judge William B. Evans until his death in 2006.



Betty is survived by her three children, Marion Slonecker, III his wife Karen, Barbara (Slonecker) Stevens her husband Michael, Rebecca (Slonecker) Muth and her husband William. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Deborah Thiels, Tonja Stevens, Glenn Slonecker, Michelle Stevens, the late Bruce Slonecker, Jennifer Coolahan, Raymond Muth, Tiffany Muth and seven great-grandchildren.



Betty loved to knit and sew. She made shawls for hospital patients and sweaters for family members. She was an active member of the Singerly Fire Company Auxiliary and an active member at her church, Elkton United Methodist Church. Betty was an avid gardener known for her jams, jellies, and fresh juices. She spent many nights square dancing at the local fire hall with her husband. She loved dogs, specifically toy poodles which led her to became an accomplished groomer. Her interests included riding motorcycles, directing the church choir, playing the organ at church and at home along with many volunteer activities. She will be remembered as a beautiful singer and strong woman.



Betty will be donating her body to science. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Singerly Fire Department in her honor.



To send a condolence or share a memory, please contact RememberingBettySloneckerEvans@google.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store