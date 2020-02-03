Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Elizabeth M. (Tribble) Barker


1933 - 2020
Elizabeth M. (Tribble) Barker Obituary
Elizabeth M. (Tribble) Barker, 86 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in West Jefferson, NC, on October 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William B. and Lola (Miller) Tribble. She was the wife of the late Earl Barker, who passed away September 30, 1997.

For nearly 30 years, Elizabeth was a dedicated worker for the Cecil County Public Schools.

As a woman of great faith, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of North East for over 60 years.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by 3 brothers: Harry Tribble, Leroy Tribble and Billy Joe Tribble; and 3 sisters: Evelyn Lockard, Wilma Blevins and Elaine Tribble.

She is survived by her only child: Kevin L. Barker and wife, Jennifer; her two grandchildren: Kevin H. Barker and Michelle Brenan, wife of Connor Brenan; and her brother: Bob Tribble.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of North East, 206 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Rev. Dan Mohler will officiate.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020
