Elizabeth R. de "Betty" Masi
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" R. de Masi of North East, MD, age 91, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Betty was born in Elkton, MD on May 13, 1928 to the late Ralph Winslow Robinson and Sarah Elizabeth (Taylor) Robinson.

Betty was a lifetime member of the Elkton Presbyterian Church. Having an artistic nature and desire to make things beautiful, she enjoyed flower gardening, interior decorating and doing various crafts. Betty found her greatest joy in taking care of and spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her son, Robert "Bob Edward de Masi and his companions, Paula Lombardi of North East, MD; and daughter Jean Annette de Masi and her wife, Mary Jo Durbano of Downingtown, PA. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henri Armand de Masi.

Services for Betty will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
