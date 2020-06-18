Ella Marie Foulk, born in Sullivan County, Tennessee to Otto and Maxine Charlton, was called home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020 from her home in Perryville, MD.Marie was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved life, her family, gardening, nature, and most importantly her Lord Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed.She was survived by her husband, Charles Foulk, Sr.; and their three children, Charles Allen Foulk, Jr. and wife Peggy, Mark Foulk, and Debra Stevens and husband Peter. She had nine grandchildren, Jamie Snyder and husband Steven, Stephanie Foulk and partner Matt, Casey Hagy and husband Brent, Jared Foulk, Tyler Stevens, Sophia Stevens, Craig McInturff, Todd McInturff and wife Amber, and Stacy Krakowski and husband Nate. She also had 15 great-grandchildren.Marie is also survived by her sisters Marilyn Davis and Freddie Gordon and sister-in-law Sue Williams. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Shirley and Margie Charlton.Marie wished for no services and only private remembrance by her family.