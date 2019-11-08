|
|
|
Ellen Denise (Brown) Larrimore, 56, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 following a 3 year battle with breast cancer. Ellen was born in Havre de Grace, MD, on September 19, 1963 to Wayne and Ruth (Montgomery) Brown. A graduate of Rising Sun High class of '81, Ellen went on to earn a BS in Agriculture Education from the University of Maryland. Most recently, she operated her business Buttercups & Fireflies. Ellen loved growing flowers, tending to her cattle, and her golden retrievers Casey & Chip. She also loved being the leader of the Calvert Boys & Girls 4-H Club for over 17 years. Ellen was active in Farm Bureau, Calvert Grange, Rose Bank & Zion United Methodist Churches, and the Oxford Produce Auction.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 28 years, Richard; children, Ashley, Katlynn, and Matthew; and siblings, Samuel Brown and Mary Lester.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15 at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N Walnut St, Rising Sun, MD, from 6 to 8. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 10-11 followed by a memorial service at 11.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Calvert Boys & Girls 4-H Club in care of Judith Donnelley 10 Grist Mill Ln, West Grove, PA 19390.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 8, 2019