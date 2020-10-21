Ellen Yvonne Durrett passed peacefully at home with her family on Monday, October 19, 2020. Yvonne as she was known, was born in Fuquay-Verina, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Edward and Virginia Naylor. She grew up in Essington, Pennsylvania. There she met the man who would be her husband, Wesley Mason Durrett. They were married on June 22, 1957. In 1969, they moved to Chesapeake City, Maryland.Mrs. Durrett was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a loyal friend. She loved entertaining, travel and eating crabs. Yvonne worked for many years in the aeronautical industry, retiring from Flight Safety in New Castle Delaware.Mrs. Durrett is survived by her son, Mark Mason Durrett, Sr. (Jay Marie); Grandchildren, Wesley T., Ethan E. (Katie), Sarahjayne Knoll (Jeff) and Caitlin Irwin (Rob Holland). Great grandchildren, Willow, Mason, Addilyn and Tabitha. She is also survived by her brother in law Kenneth Durrett (Darlene), sister in law Dorothy Carey, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.Along with her parents, Mrs. Durrett was pre-deceased by her husband Wesley M. and her grandson Mark Mason, Jr.A celebration of Yvonne's life is being planned for a future date. Burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family.