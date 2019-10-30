|
Elsa Lou Webb, 74 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Jennersville Hospital of West Grove, PA. Born November 21, 1944 in Bel Air, MD, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mollie Jones Taylor.
Mrs. Webb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, as well as a devoted Christian. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Ray Webb; sons, Raymond Webb and wife, Dawn, and Scott Webb and wife, Inna; daughters, Lynn Racine and husband, Jim, Ginger Nesbitt and husband, Rick, and adopted daughter, Kristine Morris and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Tiffany, Dustin, Timmy, Deanna, Kara, Jimmy, Amboo, Catherine, and adopted grandchildren, Alley & Allison; great grandchildren, Bryan, RaeLynn, Zoey, Clarence, Noah, Lilly, Jaxon, and Hailey; sisters, Dot Eikner, Dolly Jackson, and Irene Mellinger; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Webb loved crocheting, roosters/chickens, visiting the casino, baking for her sweetheart and her yearly visits to the Tennessee mountains. She loved her family more than life itself. She was at peace knowing when she entered heaven's gate to meet our Lord and Savior, she would be able to hug her mama, dance with her sisters and brothers, hold and shower Michael with hugs and kisses, and celebrate in the love of family and friends who have gone before her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Webb was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack Taylor, Junior Taylor, and Woody Taylor; sisters, Ruby Leahy, Elsie Taylor, and JoAnn Durham.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, 6:30 PM, at the Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene of West Grove, PA. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, 5 PM until 6:30 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Joanie Barry of the Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 30, 2019