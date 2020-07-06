Elsie H. Blanchfield, 83 of Dover, DE, formerly of Long Point, Earleville, MD passed away on July 4, 2020.



Mrs. Blanchfield was born on February 22, 1937 in Cecilton, MD, daughter of the late Jesse D. and Rachel Husfelt Hevelow. She was a 1955 graduate of Cecilton High School. She began her career as a bookkeeper at Duffy Creek Marina and worked at Georgetown Yacht Basin for 25 years and later for Sassafras Harbor. Elsie was a member of Zion Church in Cecilton where she taught Sunday School, led Bible Studies, sang with the choir, was Choir Director and secretary for the Administrative Board. She was also a member of the Antique Car Club in Galena.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Louise Hevelow and brothers Socks and Duty Hevelow.



Elsie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Earle Blanchfield, daughter Jeanne Santiago (Jose) of Dover, sister, Jane Lockwood of Cecilton, MD, 4 grandchildren, Jose Santiago, Jr., Jesse Santiago, Jason Santiago and Diana Norris and 8 great grandchildren, Michael, Jorden, Alexis, Kaisy, Kaiden Rowin, Allision and Trevin.



Viewing, Monday, July 13 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.



