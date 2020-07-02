Elsie M. Bullock, age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA, on October 31, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Marion Thompson Quay.
Mrs. Bullock retired from Thiokol Corporation, Elkton, as a graphic arts aide after 30 years of service. An avid reader, she loved working in the yard, flower gardening, and working on word search puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Gerald L. Bullock (Elizabeth), Elkton, MD, Frances A. Bullock, North East, MD, and Dolores A. Crouse (Keith), Elkton, MD; brothers, Frank Quay, Wilmington, DE, and Charles Quay, Elkton, MD; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bullock was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Bullock; granddaughter, Michele Lyle; and siblings, John Quay, Betty Stevens, Doris Greene, Mary Horton, and Harry Quay.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, or to Alzheimer's Association
, in care of the funeral home at the above address.hickshomeforfunerals.com