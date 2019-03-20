Jesus called Elsie Mae Wilson Breading home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. So we reluctantly wave from the shoreline as she sets sail on her final journey to join her Saviour and her Sailor. Anchors Aweigh our dear one.

At the age of 93, Elsie is the last surviving member of our family's Greatest Generation. Born Oct. 8, 1925 in Wilmington, DE, she is the youngest of five children born to the late James S. and Daisy C. Wilson (Klotz). She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, GMCM Louis M. Breading (USN Retired) (2007); her older daughter, Lois M. Brown (2012); her first grandson, Christopher S. Brown (2014); as well as her dearest friends: Kathy Saienni (2016) and Marie Cahall (2018).

She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. and "son" Allen J. Kiesel Sr., who lovingly cared for her at home in the Sonoran Foothills of Arizona as she prepared for her final journey, with special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.

She is further survived by five grandchildren: Stanley L. Brown (PA), Amy L. Freund (PA), Allen J. Kiesel Jr. (FL), David P. Kiesel (AZ), James L. Kiesel (NZ); 10 great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; as well as many nieces, nephews, and three generations of great nieces, nephews around the country.

Elsie is a graduate of Wilmington High School and Goldey Beacom College and worked for the DuPont Company during WWII. Later, after a 25 year career as the office manager for Kiddie World toy store, she went back to school to become a Realtor and Associate Broker. She enjoyed her second career with Gunther McClary Real Estate in Cecilton, MD, for another 25 years.

Elsie is a former resident of Springmill, Middletown, DE and Long Point, Earleville, MD. During her early married years, she lived in San Diego, CA and Honolulu, HI before returning to her beloved Wilmington, DE in 1952.

Elsie was extremely proud of her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Maricopa Chapter (AZ) and Cooch's Bridge (DE) Chapter, with a special niece, Janice L. Harrison, of Middletown, DE. Elsie shared her life-long passion for genealogy freely and faithfully researched and retold stories of our many ancestors as if to bring them to life.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, followed by a Celebration of Elsie's amazing life at 2 p.m. at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, located at 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD 21635. Please bring a smile and a story. Burial will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.